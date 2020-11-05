Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $93.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.66.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

