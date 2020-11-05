Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $93.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.66.
Several research firms recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.
In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COF stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
