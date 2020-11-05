Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.66.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,307 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

