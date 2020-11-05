Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.66.
COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.
In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,307 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
