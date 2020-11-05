Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.