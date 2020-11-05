Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$202.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$140.00 and a 52 week high of C$239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$207.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.00.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

