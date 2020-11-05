Canadian Tire Co. Limited to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$202.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$207.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$213.00. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$140.00 and a 52 week high of C$239.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

