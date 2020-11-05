Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $311.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

