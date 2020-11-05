Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMYT opened at $12.70 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.11 million and a PE ratio of -14.77.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

