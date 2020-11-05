Canaccord Genuity Raises Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Price Target to $2.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MMEDF opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company is primarily focusing on developing a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine to address the opioid crisis.

