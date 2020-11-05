Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.10.

Cameco stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

