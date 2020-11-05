Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

