Camden Capital LLC Acquires 378 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

