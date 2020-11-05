California Water Service Group (CWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CWT opened at $45.48 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. Boenning Scattergood cut California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

