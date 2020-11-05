CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Get CAI International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAI opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 396,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 77.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.