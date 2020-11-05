Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 70,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot stock opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.42.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

