Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

