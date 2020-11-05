Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,900.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,805.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,813.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,652 shares of company stock worth $4,935,430 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

