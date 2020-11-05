C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 42,146 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 11.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.27% of Visa worth $1,037,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.