C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 11.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.27% of Visa worth $1,037,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 56.9% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 44.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 54,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.22. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

