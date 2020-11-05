BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,734,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 662,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,524,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,677,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

