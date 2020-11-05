Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BZZUF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

