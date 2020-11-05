Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

