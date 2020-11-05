Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

