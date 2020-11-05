Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

