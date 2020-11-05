Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
