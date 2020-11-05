BTIG Research Boosts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $50.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.