Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alamo Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alamo Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.14. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

NYSE:ALG opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 120.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $205,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,952.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $197,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.