Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $358.38

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $374.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.77. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $392.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

