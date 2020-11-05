Brokerages Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Price Target at $142.00

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

