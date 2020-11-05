Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $350.37

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Mastercard stock opened at $307.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

