Brokerages Set Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Target Price at $12.70

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE KLR opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.21. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

