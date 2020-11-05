Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €29.73

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.73 ($34.98).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

