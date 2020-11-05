Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target at $35.30

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $783,387. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

