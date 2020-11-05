Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,352.27

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,352.27 ($43.80).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,330 ($56.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

BWY opened at GBX 2,493 ($32.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,427.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,525.76. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s payout ratio is 96.09%.

In other Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

