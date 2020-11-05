Brokerages Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) PT at $28.44

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Arconic stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

