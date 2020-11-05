Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 81.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 977,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 438,144 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 70.9% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

