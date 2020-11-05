Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amcor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 57.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 23.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

