Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $364.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day moving average is $322.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

