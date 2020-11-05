Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $383.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $364.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.