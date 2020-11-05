Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $383.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.61.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.
Broadcom stock opened at $364.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
