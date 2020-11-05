Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. Britvic has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.