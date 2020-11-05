British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 706,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

