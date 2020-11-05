Brightworth Buys 1,378 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

