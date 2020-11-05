BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of BSIG opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.