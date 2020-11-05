Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 300 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix stock opened at $777.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $776.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

