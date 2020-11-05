Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.