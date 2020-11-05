BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BWA opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

