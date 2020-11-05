Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.