Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 42.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

