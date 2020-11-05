Boenning Scattergood Comments on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub downgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

