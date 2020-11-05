BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

EPA:BNP opened at €33.12 ($38.96) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

