BMO Capital Markets Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$22.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$16.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.79.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

