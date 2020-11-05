BMO Capital Markets Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Market Perform

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 937,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 151,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 208,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

